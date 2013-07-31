Media player
Daniel Pelka murder: Mother and partner found guilty
A mother and her partner have been found guilty of murdering her four-year-old son, who had been beaten and starved.
Daniel Pelka died from a head injury in Coventry in March 2012.
During a nine-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, the emaciated boy was likened by a doctor to that of a concentration camp victim.
Mother Magdelena Luczak, and her partner, Mariusz Krezolek, had denied the charge.
Sian Lloyd reports.
31 Jul 2013
