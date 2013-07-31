Video

A mother and her partner have been found guilty of murdering her four-year-old son, who had been beaten and starved.

Daniel Pelka died from a head injury in Coventry in March 2012.

During a nine-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, the emaciated boy was likened by a doctor to that of a concentration camp victim.

Mother Magdelena Luczak, and her partner, Mariusz Krezolek, had denied the charge.

Sian Lloyd reports.