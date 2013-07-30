Media player
War criminals ask for British citizenship
Home Office figures obtained by the BBC show that nearly 100 suspected war criminals asked for British citizenship or the right to remain in the UK last year.
Most of the cases involved people likely to have been living in Britain for a number of years.
The suspects come from countries including Afghanistan, Libya and Rwanda.
Tom Bateman reports.
30 Jul 2013
