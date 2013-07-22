Members of public outside Buckingham Palace
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal baby: 'This is history in the making'

Delighted crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace as it was confirmed that the the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a baby boy.

The baby was delivered at 16:24 BST at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, west London, weighing 8lb 6oz.

The news was displayed on an ornate easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in line with tradition.

  • 22 Jul 2013
Go to next video: Royal baby bulletin displayed at palace