Royal baby: 'This is history in the making'
Delighted crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace as it was confirmed that the the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a baby boy.
The baby was delivered at 16:24 BST at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, west London, weighing 8lb 6oz.
The news was displayed on an ornate easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in line with tradition.
22 Jul 2013
