A packed Brighton beach in East Sussex as sunbathers enjoy the sunshine
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK heatwave: Ambulance callouts up during hot weather

There has been a 30% increase in ambulance callouts in recent days as the UK is gripped by a heatwave.

Health warnings have been issued in London and the south east by the Met Office following the hottest day of the year on Wednesday.

Alexandra Mackenzie reports.

  • 18 Jul 2013
Go to next video: Heatwave leads to health warning