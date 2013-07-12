Graphic cigarette packing in Australia
Video

Cigarette packaging and alcohol price plans on hold in England

The government has denied claims it has caved in to the tobacco industry after plans to introduce plain cigarette packaging in England were put on hold.

A decision has been delayed so that more time can be spent examining how similar plans have worked in Australia.

Meanwhile, Whitehall sources have also confirmed that the government is to abandon plans to introduce a minimum price for alcohol in England.

Iain Watson reports.

