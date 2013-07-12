Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cigarette packaging and alcohol price plans on hold in England
The government has denied claims it has caved in to the tobacco industry after plans to introduce plain cigarette packaging in England were put on hold.
A decision has been delayed so that more time can be spent examining how similar plans have worked in Australia.
Meanwhile, Whitehall sources have also confirmed that the government is to abandon plans to introduce a minimum price for alcohol in England.
Iain Watson reports.
-
12 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-23289009/cigarette-packaging-and-alcohol-price-plans-on-hold-in-englandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window