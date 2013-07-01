Media player
Smethwick fire: Chinese lanterns blamed for 'largest blaze'
A huge fire involving 100,000 tonnes of plastic recycling material, thought to have been sparked by Chinese lanterns, has been contained, firefighters say.
Crews described the blaze, which also involved a factory unit, as the largest they had seen in the West Midlands.
More than 200 firefighters attended the fire in Smethwick. Three of them have been taken to hospital.
At its height, a plume of smoke was seen rising 6,000ft into the air from the Jayplas depot in Dartmouth Road.
Ben Ando reports.
01 Jul 2013
