Day in life of Helmand patrol base 2

Major Aaron West, 4th Battalion the Rifles, in Afghanistan
The top British commander in Afghanistan says the West should have tried to strike a deal with the Taliban when it was toppled a decade ago.

General Nick Carter says a political solution would have been much easier to find with the militant group "on the run".

But the general also said he was optimistic about Afghanistan's future, as long as the US and its allies keep supporting the country. There are 8,000 British troops still serving in Afghanistan.

Defence correspondent Caroline Wyatt visits one of the smallest UK bases still left in Afghanistan.

  • 29 Jun 2013
