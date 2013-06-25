Brady 'ringmaster in legal circus'

Video

Moors Murderer Ian Brady is expected to speak publicly later, as a tribunal over his mental health draws to an end.

It would be the first time he has spoken publicly for nearly 50 years.

The 75-year-old argues he is no longer mentally ill and should be moved from a high-security hospital to prison.

"This is a man with a narcissistic personality disorder... he craves attention... and the legal profession is giving him that opportunity," Sean O'Neill of The Times told the Today programme's James Naughie.

He said that it was a "farcical battle" and explained that while Brady said that he was on hunger strike, in actual fact "he is eating pretty much a normal diet".

Serena Simmons, senior lecturer in psychology at Nottingham-Trent University, said that she supported Mr O'Neill's analysis.

