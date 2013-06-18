Boer War's 'lost names' recovered

Video

A former submarine commander and local war memorial historian have uncovered the lost names of 25 men in three Oxfordshire villages who served their country from the Boer War onwards.

Research over a number of years uncovered names that had been missed off the original war memorial.

Tribute has now been paid with a new memorial and service in the local church of Deddington.

It is research they believe other villages might also carry out to chart and remember all those who lost their lives in war.

The Today programme's Nicola Stanbridge went to find the lost memories of those wartime villagers.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 18 June 2013.