French air traffic strike grounds UK flights

More than 330 flights in the UK have been cancelled because of a two-day strike by French air traffic controllers.

They are protesting against EU plans to create a single European airspace.

Passengers in the UK are being advised to check with their airline to see if services are running.

Christian Fraser reports.

  • 12 Jun 2013