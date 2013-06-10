Video

The 100-year anniversary of outbreak of World War I takes place on 4 August next year.

The government will set out detailed plans on Monday about how Britain is planning events to commemorate it.

The Culture Secretary Maria Miller told the Today programme: "WWI did more than any other event to shape the world in which we live today.

"It's important to take this opportunity not just to mark the start of WWI, but then to continue with a series of national events which can make sure that today's generation can connect with it."

First broadcast on the Today programme on Monday 10 June.