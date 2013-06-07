Video

Many of us know someone who has been affected by cancer. And now new research suggests that by 2020, half of us will get the disease at some point in our lives.

Macmillan Cancer Support says the rise in cases will put huge pressure on the NHS. And the charity says more services need to be put in place now, to help survivors.

One recovering cancer patient, Barbara Falconer, struggled with depression and anxiety during her treatment. She explains how her life changed after a visit to Maggies Centre cancer support group.