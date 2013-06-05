Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police investigate fire at London mosque
An Islamic community centre in north London has been destroyed by a fire.
It is not yet known whether the Al-Rahma Islamic Centre, which is listed as a mosque, was set alight deliberately in the early hours.
However the police say they cannot rule out that the blaze in the two-storey building in Muswell Hill was a racist attack.
Kurt Barling reports.
-
05 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window