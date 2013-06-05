Aerial view of the fire at Al-Rahma Islamic Centre
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police investigate fire at London mosque

An Islamic community centre in north London has been destroyed by a fire.

It is not yet known whether the Al-Rahma Islamic Centre, which is listed as a mosque, was set alight deliberately in the early hours.

However the police say they cannot rule out that the blaze in the two-storey building in Muswell Hill was a racist attack.

Kurt Barling reports.

  • 05 Jun 2013