Crossrail construction workers stand near to one of the 1,000 tonne tunnel boring machines to mark the breakthrough into the Canary Wharf station
Crossrail tunnel breaks through into Canary Wharf station

The Crossrail project has reached its biggest milestone so far - one of its tunnelling machines has broken through into the station at Canary Wharf.

Europe's biggest infrastructure project is now more than one-third complete.

The 73-mile long Crossrail will link Maidenhead with east London and due to be completed in 2018.

Elaine Thelen reports.

Pictures courtesy of Crossrail.

  • 31 May 2013
