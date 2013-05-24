Media player
Woolwich attack: Reports and reaction
The latest reports and reaction following the killing of Drummer Lee Rigby in Woolwich, south-east London, on Wednesday.
The government has defended security services against criticism they missed signs which might have helped prevent the murder in London.
24 May 2013
