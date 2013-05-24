A woman views flowers and notes left in memory of victim Drummer Lee Rigby in Woolwich, south east London
Woolwich attack: Reports and reaction

The latest reports and reaction following the killing of Drummer Lee Rigby in Woolwich, south-east London, on Wednesday.

The government has defended security services against criticism they missed signs which might have helped prevent the murder in London.

  • 24 May 2013