David Cameron on the BBC's Today programme
David Cameron seeks action on tax avoidance at EU summit

David Cameron is to urge EU leaders to back global action against tax evasion and "aggressive" tax avoidance.

The prime minister will meet his European counterparts in Brussels to discuss ways of cracking down on those who do not pay their fair share.

The BBC's Europe Correspondent Matthew Price said there was some agreement on the tax issue.

  • 22 May 2013
