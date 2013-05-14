Screaming cones
"Intelligent" traffic cones are being unveiled on the M6 in the West Midlands in a bid to improve road safety.

The cones are similar to regular ones but have a yellow top and look like a lighthouse.

The in-built alarm "screams" when the cone is struck, alerting workers to the possible danger of a vehicle coming too close to them.

Phil Mackie reports.

  • 14 May 2013