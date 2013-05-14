Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Screaming' traffic cones unveiled in Birmingham
"Intelligent" traffic cones are being unveiled on the M6 in the West Midlands in a bid to improve road safety.
The cones are similar to regular ones but have a yellow top and look like a lighthouse.
The in-built alarm "screams" when the cone is struck, alerting workers to the possible danger of a vehicle coming too close to them.
Phil Mackie reports.
-
14 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window