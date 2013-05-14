Video

They were once on driveways throughout the country, but it appears cars from the 1980s like the Austin Metro and Ford Cortina are in danger of disappearing.

While the number of cars from the 80s being driven in the UK today is dwindling, classic cars from the 60s and 70s still appear to be popular.

So were the 1980s the decade that style forgot when it came to cars?

John Maguire met some enthusiasts who love their 80s cars.