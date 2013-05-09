CCTV in Cardiff captures meteorite across night sky (top centre of picture)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meteor spotted across night sky in England and Wales

There have been reports from around England and Wales of a large meteor flashing across the night sky.

Witnesses described a blue or green light with a tail behind it, experts believe it may have been part of the debris left by Halley's comet.

Sightings of the celestial body in areas as far apart as Cornwall, Lancashire, Wales and Worcestershire were reported on Twitter.

The meteor was captured on CCTV in Cardiff and by a motorist in Birmingham.

  • 09 May 2013
Go to next video: Hunt for bits of meteorite in Russia