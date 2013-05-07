Media player
Gardener spends over £10,000 to build giant cuckoo clock
A Herefordshire gardener has spent more than £10,000 building Britain's biggest cuckoo clock.
It took Richard Pim three years to construct the water-powered clock, which is the size of a small house, in his garden in Pembridge, Herefordshire.
Cath Mackie reports.
