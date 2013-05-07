Du Maurier 'taps into love, sex and death'

Video

After 16 years, the Du Maurier Festival Society has decided to change the name of their annual festival, which starts on Wednesday, celebrating Du Maurier to The Fowey Festival of Words and Music.

The original remit of the festival was to "celebrate the life and works of the internationally renowned author and the association of her work with the county of Cornwall and Fowey in particular".

Jonathan Aberdeen, festival director, told the Today programme's Justin Webb that "the one thing that we have that no one else has is the name of Fowey itself".

"The festival has become a lot broader in its content," he added.

Justine Picardie, editor in chief of Harper's Bazaar and author of Daphne, a novel based on the author's life said that "there should be a festival dedicated to Du Maurier herself."

"We all want more," she insisted.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 7 May 2013.