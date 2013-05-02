Stuart Hall 'opportunistic predator'

Video

The broadcaster Stuart Hall has been described as an "opportunistic predator" after admitting 14 charges of indecent assault.

The 83-year-old from Wilmslow, Cheshire pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to the offences, involving 13 victims, which occurred between 1967 and 1985.

A further three charges of indecent assault and one of rape have been left to lie on the court file.

DCI Neil Esseen from Lancashire Constabulary and Nazir Afzal from the CPS North West gave statements outside court.