Video

Police have welcomed the conviction of a man who raped an 11-year-old girl in a three-hour attack in north London.

Opemipo Jaji, 18, of Edmonton, had denied dragging the girl into Jubilee Park, Enfield, before attacking her in November.

Sarah Maclaren, Head of Rape and Serious Sexual Offences at the CPS, said a "dangerous sexual offender" had been brought to justice.

Sentencing is due to take place on 7 June.