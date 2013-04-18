Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London child rapist Opemipo Jaji 'brought to justice'
Police have welcomed the conviction of a man who raped an 11-year-old girl in a three-hour attack in north London.
Opemipo Jaji, 18, of Edmonton, had denied dragging the girl into Jubilee Park, Enfield, before attacking her in November.
Sarah Maclaren, Head of Rape and Serious Sexual Offences at the CPS, said a "dangerous sexual offender" had been brought to justice.
Sentencing is due to take place on 7 June.
-
18 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window