Wizard of Oz lobby card and Margaret Thatcher
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead enters chart at two

Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead has failed to reach the number one spot in the music charts.

The Wizard of Oz song, which has been at the centre of an online campaign by opponents of Baroness Thatcher, reached number two after selling 52,605 copies.

Rival campaign song I'm In Love With Margaret Thatcher entered at 35.

David Sillito reports.

  • 14 Apr 2013