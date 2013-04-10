Video

The Girl Guide Association has signed up to the No More Page Three campaign.

They held a vote among guides and 88% of those who voted backed supporting the campaign.

Jenni DcDermott, chair of the Girlguiding delegation of the British Youth Council is one of members backing the campaign.

She told the Today programme: "The Sun is a family newspaper, and this tradition of having Page Three teaches girls and young women that they should be judged on the way that they look, and it's appropriate for them to be objectified in this way.

"Our members object to that very strongly and think that it's very difficult to inspire young women that they should be being judged on who they are."

Former Page Three girl and fashion designer Leilani Dowding said: "It's a celebration of the female form as opposed to something really nasty and disgusting.

"If you look at Page Three girls, they've never got heavy make-up on, they're not heavily sexualised, it's just the female form."

First broadcast on the Today programme on Wednesday 10 April.