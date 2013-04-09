Video

Margaret Thatcher surprised staff on BBC Radio 4's Today programme when she phoned in from Downing Street on 8 December 1988, to offer her views on a story.

The then-prime minister made contact after the programme reported that an earthquake in Armenia had prompted the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to cancel his visit to Britain.

The call was transferred through to the studio where John Humphrys was presenting the programme.

Re-broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 9 April 2013.