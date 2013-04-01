Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Legal aid changes 'simply wrong'
Financial help with the costs of legal advice will no longer be available in England and Wales for several types of case, including divorce, custody battles and personal injury.
Some law firms estimate the changes will reduce the number of people who qualify for legal aid by three quarters.
Ministers want to reduce the government's £2.2bn legal aid bill by £350m.
Toby Hales, head of Family Law at Hodge Jones and Allen Solicitors, said the changes would "risk putting the most vulnerable most at risk".
-
01 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window