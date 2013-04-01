Legal aid changes 'simply wrong'

Video

Financial help with the costs of legal advice will no longer be available in England and Wales for several types of case, including divorce, custody battles and personal injury.

Some law firms estimate the changes will reduce the number of people who qualify for legal aid by three quarters.

Ministers want to reduce the government's £2.2bn legal aid bill by £350m.

Toby Hales, head of Family Law at Hodge Jones and Allen Solicitors, said the changes would "risk putting the most vulnerable most at risk".