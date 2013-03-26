Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trainee nurses anxious to start on hospital wards
Nurses will have to spend time as healthcare assistants doing basic tasks such as washing and dressing before completing their degree training, ministers are proposing.
Mike Travis a nurse in Liverpool told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast that the government needs to 'educate nurses and get them on the wards fairly quickly'.
-
26 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window