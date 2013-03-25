Media player
Jolie and Hague visit Democratic Republic of Congo rescue camp
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and Foreign Secretary William Hague have teamed up in the Democratic Republic of Congo to highlight concerns over sexual violence.
The pair visited a rescue camp for women north west of Goma to raise awareness of warzone rape.
The foreign secretary said: "Sexual violence in conflict has to be resolved if conflicts are going to be resolved."
Jolie, a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner, said the issue needed a "worldwide focus".
James Robbins reports.
25 Mar 2013
