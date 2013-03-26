Video

Wayne Blackburn and his wife live in a small, social housing bungalow in Nelson, Lancashire.

Mr Blackburn suffers from conditions which severely limit his mobility and leave him in constant pain.

Although their house is classified as a two bedroom property, the second bedroom is principally used to store mobility aids.

The Blackburns stand to lose about £12 per week as a result of the benefit changes and Wayne says he fears whether they will be able to make ends meet.