Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bedroom tax: 'A lot of disabled people are very scared'
Wayne Blackburn and his wife live in a small, social housing bungalow in Nelson, Lancashire.
Mr Blackburn suffers from conditions which severely limit his mobility and leave him in constant pain.
Although their house is classified as a two bedroom property, the second bedroom is principally used to store mobility aids.
The Blackburns stand to lose about £12 per week as a result of the benefit changes and Wayne says he fears whether they will be able to make ends meet.
-
26 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window