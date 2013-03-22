Stephen Newby
Christina Edkins funeral: 'We are devastated' - family statement

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of a teenager who died after being stabbed on a bus in Birmingham.

Christina Edkins, aged 16, died on 7 March after being attacked on the number 9 service on the Hagley Road, as she travelled to school.

Before the service, in a statement on behalf of Christina's family, her cousin Stephen Newby said they had been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public.

