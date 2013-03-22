Landslip flats
Landslip body found as flooding hits Cornwall

A body has been found at the site of a house which collapsed in a landslip in Cornwall, police have confirmed.

Rescue teams had been searching for a woman trapped inside the property in Looe.

The building, which is converted into flats, collapsed just before 06:00 GMT following torrential rain.

The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood warnings for the South West and 76 flood alerts elsewhere, as Duncan Kennedy reports.

  • 22 Mar 2013