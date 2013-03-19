Hinkley Point B nuclear reactor
Hinkley Point: New nuclear power station approved

The first of a planned new generation of nuclear power plants in the UK has been given approval.

Energy Secretary Ed Davey told MPs in the Commons that he was granting planning consent for French energy giant EDF to construct Hinkley Point C in Somerset.

The proposed £14bn power plant would be capable of powering five million homes.

  • 19 Mar 2013
