Video

Rail minister Simon Burns said a High Court ruling into government consultations on the planned HS2 high-speed rail scheme is "a major landmark victory" for the project.

The government won nine out of 10 points being challenged, effectively giving the "green light" to the project, he said.

However, the consultation into compensation for those affected was ruled "unlawful" by Mr Justice Ouseley.

Protest groups had taken legal action.

Richard Westcott reports.