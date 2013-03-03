Media player
Restoration work begins on Wentworth Woodhouse
One of Europe's biggest private stately homes is sinking due to mineshafts under its foundations.
Wentworth Woodhouse in South Yorkshire, which is twice the size of Buckingham Palace, is going through a multi-million pound restoration.
The Grade I listed house will open its doors to the public for the first time when the building work has been completed.
Phil Bodmer reports.
03 Mar 2013
