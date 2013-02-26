Media player
Arctic veterans of WWII to receive medals for bravery
Veterans of the Arctic Convoys of the Second World War will finally receive medals recognising their bravery.
The Arctic convoy crews worked to keep supplies flowing through German blockades to Britain's ally, the Soviet Union, in Operation Dervish.
The Ministry of Defence has agreed on a design for an Arctic Star medal for those who took part in the mission which Winston Churchill described as "the worst journey in the world".
Robert Hall reports.
26 Feb 2013
