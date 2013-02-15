Video

Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell has been charged with a string of sex offences, including raping a child.

Police said the 48-year-old, who plays Kevin Webster in the soap, faces a total of 19 charges relating to crimes allegedly committed between 2001 and 2010.

Mr Le Vell, whose real name is Michael Turner, is due before magistrates in Manchester on 27 February.

In a statement released by the actor, he said he would fight the charges "vigorously".

Richard Gowthorpe of Lansbury Worthington Solicitors read out the statement on his behalf.