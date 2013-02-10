Fisherman's Friends
Tour manager killed by metal door

The tour manager of a Cornwall-based musical group has been killed after becoming trapped under a metal door at a concert venue.

Another member of the shanty singers Fisherman's Friends was also critically injured in the accident.

The incident happened as the group prepared to perform at the G-Live centre in Guildford.

Leigh Rundle reports.

