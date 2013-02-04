Video

Medical professionals from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, have given an update on the surgery carried out on Malala Yousafzai.

The Pakistani schoolgirl was shot in the head by the Taliban while on a school bus in Pakistan last October.

A bullet was removed from her head by surgeons in Pakistan, before she was flown to the UK for further treatment.

Medical Director Dr Dave Rosser and Consultant Neurosurgeon Anwen White said the operation took five hours and everything went very well.