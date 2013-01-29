Video

The English football authorities are facing legislation to reform the game - according to the cross party Culture, Media and Sport committee of the Commons.

The committee says the system of licensing, the way fans are treated and the finances of the game are not satisfactory.

Peter Coates, Chairman of Stoke City, told The today programme: "I don't think the game has gone wrong. The Premier League is a massive success, it is the International League and it contributes massively to the British economy and it's one of our success stories."

But John Whittingdale, the Conservative chairman of the committee, said: "Over half the Premier League clubs were in debt at the end of last year, and over half the Premier League clubs in the last 20 years have been into administration."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme on Tuesday 29 January 2013.