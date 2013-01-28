PM David Cameron
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

David Cameron: HS2 is 'vital for Britain'

Details of the next phase of the £32bn HS2 high-speed rail network have been unveiled by the government.

Prime Minister David Cameron said the scheme was "vital for Britain if we're going to succeed in the global race".

The preferred route of phase two goes from Birmingham northward along two branches: to Manchester Airport and Manchester; and via Toton near Nottingham, to Sheffield and Leeds.

  • 28 Jan 2013
Go to next video: 'Narrow economic benefits for HS2'