'I fell into a canal while texting'
A woman from Birmingham who fell into a canal while walking and sending a text, says she has learned her lesson after her narrow escape.
Laura Safe was pulled to safety from the water by a passer-by.
People have been sharing their texting tales with the BBC.
21 Jan 2013
