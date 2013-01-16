Video

Construction worker Andrew Beadle has told the BBC about witnessing a helicopter crash into a crane in central London.

He said he "thought it was a bomb" when the helicopter hit the crane on top of The Tower, One St George Wharf at about 08:00 GMT.

Sixty firefighters are at the scene near Wandsworth Road in South Lambeth.

Doctors said one of the dead was in the helicopter and the other on the ground.

Burning wreckage lay in the road but the fire is now under control.

Footage courtesy Jason/Complete Couriers and Jose Gomez