Darts: Bobby George son Richie competes at World Championships
The son of darts legend Bobby George is preparing for the British Darts Organisation's World Championships.
As Bobby sits in the BBC commentary box, his son Richie will make his debut on the oche at the Lakeside.
Bobby got to the final twice in 1980 and 94, only to fall at the final hurdle, so he is hoping his 23-year-old will finally get the family name on the trophy.
The BBC's Mike Bushell went to George Hall, in Essex, to meet them both.
05 Jan 2013
