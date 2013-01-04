Media player
Malala Yousafzai leaves Queen Elizabeth Hospital
The Pakistani schoolgirl activist shot in the head by the Taliban has been discharged from a Birmingham hospital as an inpatient.
Malala Yousafzai, 15, was being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEHB) after being transferred following the attack in October.
She will continue rehabilitation at her family's temporary West Midlands home.
The Taliban said it shot Malala, a campaigner for girls' education, for "promoting secularism".
Jeremy Cooke reports.
04 Jan 2013
