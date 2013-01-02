Media player
Man held over shooting of Stephen Ashton in Thailand
A man has been arrested after a 22-year-old British tourist was shot dead in Thailand on New Year's Eve.
Stephen Ashton was reportedly caught by a stray bullet during a fight between two groups at a bar on Koh Phangan.
Jonathan Head reports from Bangkok.
02 Jan 2013
These are external links and will open in a new window