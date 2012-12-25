Video

Two brothers, aged 4 and 10, and a 32-year-old woman have died following a crash on the M6 in Staffordshire.

Their car overturned on a northbound lane between junctions 14, near Stafford, and 15, near Stoke-on-Trent, about 11:25 GMT.

The driver, believed to be the boys' mother, and another woman in the car were seriously injured.

Judith Moritz reports.