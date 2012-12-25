Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
M6 car crash kills three, including two children
Two brothers, aged 4 and 10, and a 32-year-old woman have died following a crash on the M6 in Staffordshire.
Their car overturned on a northbound lane between junctions 14, near Stafford, and 15, near Stoke-on-Trent, about 11:25 GMT.
The driver, believed to be the boys' mother, and another woman in the car were seriously injured.
Judith Moritz reports.
-
25 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window