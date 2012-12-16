Media player
Behind the scenes of the London 2012 opening ceremony
Frank Cottrell Boyce has described what is was like to work behind the scenes of the opening ceremony at the 2012 Olympic games.
The scriptwriter told BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House how the project came together, including the moment when the Queen's surprise role in the event was leaked to a national newspaper.
16 Dec 2012
