Rise in reported child abuse cases

The NSPCC has launched a campaign to remind people that child abuse is not just an historical problem, partly because of publicity surrounding the Jimmy Savile case.

Meanwhile, November saw a 30% rise in reports of child abuse according to the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, which focuses on internet abuse.

Tom Symonds reports.

  • 14 Dec 2012