Queen inspects gold in Bank of England's vaults
Video

Queen questions financial crisis at Bank of England

The Queen has visited the Bank of England's gold vaults and ended up having a conversation about the causes of the financial crisis.

She asked whether the Financial Services Authority (FSA) "did not have the teeth" to respond to the crisis.

The BBC's Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell reports.

  • 13 Dec 2012